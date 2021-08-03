Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at BTIG Research

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. raised their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.96.

Shares of CPRI opened at $57.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.68. Capri has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capri will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Capri by 1,348.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,072,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Capri by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,362,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

