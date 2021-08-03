Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,848 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 1,424.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Arconic were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth about $74,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 3.06.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

