Captrust Financial Advisors Has $73,000 Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 1,120.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.10.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 67.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $156,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,437 shares of company stock worth $3,313,329. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

