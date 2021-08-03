Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 357,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,084 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 120,924 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVNT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

