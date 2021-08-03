Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 114 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $136.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.25.

