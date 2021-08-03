Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 205 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Albany International were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albany International stock opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

