Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 663 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 592.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Natera were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,404,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after acquiring an additional 195,279 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,505 shares of company stock worth $25,508,609 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera stock opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.37. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

