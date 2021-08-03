Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $82,000 Position in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,238,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 2,896.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of POTX stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52.

