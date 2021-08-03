Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688,891 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 2,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,060,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after buying an additional 1,015,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,382,000. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDC. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.