Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Cardiovascular Systems has set its Q4 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

