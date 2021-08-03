Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Up 18.8% in July

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of CSII stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. 4,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,672. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

In other news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Ward bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.