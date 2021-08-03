Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cardlytics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Cardlytics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.17.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $540,982.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,432,923.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,069 shares of company stock worth $5,077,956. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.28. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

