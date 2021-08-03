CareTrust REIT (CTRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. CareTrust REIT has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.460-1.480 EPS.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. 7,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,174. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CTRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

