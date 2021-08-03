Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.650-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.26 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.100 EPS.

NYSE:CSV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. 88,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,683. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 5.75%. Analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

CSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a below average rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Carriage Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $138,601.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

