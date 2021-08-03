Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $54.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 33.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 296,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 74,147 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.4% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

