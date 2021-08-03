Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $79.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Casella Waste Systems traded as high as $69.65 and last traded at $69.34, with a volume of 1735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 233,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

