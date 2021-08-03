Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.18 million.Castlight Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CSLT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. 1,149,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,812. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $27,504.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,906.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $38,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,881 shares of company stock valued at $352,723. 16.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.