CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $25.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $625.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CBTX had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. CBTX’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CBTX by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CBTX by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CBTX by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBTX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

