Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a hold rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.31.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 3.21. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after buying an additional 3,053,396 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 489.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 609,503 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,316,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,317,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 960,135 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.