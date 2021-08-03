Centerra Gold (CG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter.

Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,056. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

