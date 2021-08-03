Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CENX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $12,376,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 320.8% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 946,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,668,000 after acquiring an additional 627,928 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $9,827,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $9,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

CENX stock opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

