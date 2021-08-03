Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%.

CRNT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. 45,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,690. The company has a market cap of $336.06 million, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.72. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

