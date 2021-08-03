Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cerecor were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 557.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERC. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cerecor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

CERC stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12. Cerecor Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,653.76% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%. On average, analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

