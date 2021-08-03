Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Posts Earnings Results

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 193.20% and a negative net margin of 1,653.76%.

Shares of NASDAQ CERC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 9,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,862. Cerecor has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $257.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CERC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 128,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $275,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

