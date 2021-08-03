Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Short Interest Up 32.1% in July

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $31.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.