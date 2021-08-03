CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. The Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,013 shares of company stock worth $51,933,494 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.04. 22,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $213.63 and a 52-week high of $293.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.92.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

