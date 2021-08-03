CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $7.49 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 6.8% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.13. The company had a trading volume of 67,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.43.

