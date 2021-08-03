CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. CGI reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,390,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CGI by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 620,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CGI by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.95. 133,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,219. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

