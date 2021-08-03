CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.92

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$114.92 and last traded at C$114.09, with a volume of 187749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.35.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$127.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$111.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.99 billion and a PE ratio of 22.93.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

