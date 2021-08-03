Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $825.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $800.00 to $825.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.71.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $749.87 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $751.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.16. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

