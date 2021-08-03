Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Financial Review

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chembio Diagnostics and Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chembio Diagnostics -72.88% -79.63% -36.46% Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -48.65% -40.92%

Chembio Diagnostics has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chembio Diagnostics and Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chembio Diagnostics $32.47 million 1.83 -$25.52 million ($1.28) -2.30 Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$20.35 million N/A N/A

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chembio Diagnostics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chembio Diagnostics and Hepion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chembio Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chembio Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.12%. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 416.13%. Given Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hepion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Chembio Diagnostics.

Summary

Chembio Diagnostics beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases. The company sells its products under the STAT-PAK, SURE CHECK, STAT VIEW, and DPP trademarks, as well as under the private labels of its marketing partners to medical laboratories and hospitals, governmental and public health entities, non-governmental organizations, medical professionals, and retail establishments in the United States and internationally. It has collaboration agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, and the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics, as well as U.S. government agencies, such as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

