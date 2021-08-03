Chesapeake Energy (CHK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

NASDAQ CHK opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of -1.23.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.