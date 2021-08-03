Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 71.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Chevron by 62.6% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 19.5% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Argus boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $102.69. 587,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,385,685. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.29. The stock has a market cap of $197.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.