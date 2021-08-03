Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,251 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 48,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 310,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,184 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 14,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.29. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.