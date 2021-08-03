Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.70.

NYSE:CVX opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $195.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

