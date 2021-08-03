Chimpion Hits 24-Hour Volume of $635,564.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00006075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Chimpion has a market cap of $74.04 million and $635,564.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00059790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00802817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00094498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

