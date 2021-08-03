Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $12.45

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $12.08. Chindata Group shares last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 1,481 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of -249.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chindata Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chindata Group by 51.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

