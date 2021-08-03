Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Increased to $254.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $244.00 to $254.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHDN. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $185.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.33. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $137.57 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.83.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

