Chuy’s (CHUY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.52. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $659.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,091 shares of company stock worth $1,169,069. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.