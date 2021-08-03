CIBC Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$29.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ALA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.67.

ALA opened at C$26.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.65. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$15.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 76.74%.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

