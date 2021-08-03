CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QBR.B. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.14.

Shares of QBR.B stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 249,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,200. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.87. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$29.45 and a twelve month high of C$36.26. The company has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

