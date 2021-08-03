Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.85

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.85 and last traded at C$12.30, with a volume of 805580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

CGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$779.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

