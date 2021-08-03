Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,465 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Equity Bancshares worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQBK opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $425.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

