Citadel Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,753,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,830,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,209,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $255.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $148.56 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.