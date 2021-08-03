Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCU opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $68.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

