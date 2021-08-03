Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the first quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AADR opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

