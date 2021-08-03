Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 8,179.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 868,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter.

FEVR opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.