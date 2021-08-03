Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 8,179.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 868,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF alerts:

FEVR opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.