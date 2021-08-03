Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 46,661 Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,661 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NORW. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NORW opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

