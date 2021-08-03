Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 71.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

MGEE opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.