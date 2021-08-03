Citigroup Raises Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $85.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. Bruker has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $84.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bruker by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

